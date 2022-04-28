Driver raced at 85 mph, evaded deputies before he was caught with drugs in car, BCSO says

A documented gang member and street racer was arrested following a pursuit with Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on the West Side earlier this week, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – A documented gang member and street racer was arrested following a pursuit with Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on the West Side earlier this week, according to authorities.

The incident started when a deputy spotted Richard Guerra, 45, racing his 2008 Mercedes-Benz with another car at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, BCSO said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

The two vehicles were speeding at 85 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, the post states.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and while the other vehicle immediately stopped, Guerra did not pull over, deputies said.

A pursuit started at South Brownleaf Street, near Pinn Road and Tom Slick Park. Deputies said the Mercedez-Benz struck a mailbox, went down several streets, and ultimately wrecked in the 400 block of Park Field Drive.

GANG UNIT ARRESTS STREET RACER WHO ULTIMATELY LOST IN A FOOT PURSUIT WITH DEPUTIES On April 24, 2022, around 12:45 am,... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

When the deputy approached Guerra, he ran away, deputies said. The deputy chased him until he was close enough to deploy a stun gun on Guerra.

Ad

Guerra was then taken into custody and subsequently charged with one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, one count of evading arrest-2 or more, and two counts of possession with the intent to deliver, jail records show.

Deputies said Guerra had 7.4 grams of cocaine, 6.7 grams of synthetic marijuana, 5.1 grams of heroin, and 2 grams of marijuana inside his vehicle. He is an active gang member, the post added.

His bond is set at $190,000.

Read also: