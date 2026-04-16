How SAPD bike patrol will respond to calls, navigate crowds during Fiesta 2026

SAN ANTONIO – With Fiesta San Antonio set to kick off, the San Antonio Police Department is preparing for the influx of crowds expected to fill downtown streets.

Among those getting ready are officers assigned to the department’s bike patrol unit, who play a key role in navigating congestion and responding quickly during one of the city’s busiest times of the year.

Officer Cassandra Bernal said bicycles offer a major advantage, especially in heavily congested areas.

“Being on a bike, you can hop a curb, get on the sidewalk, bypass traffic, go around cars, go through parks and take shortcuts through trails,” Bernal said.

That mobility allows officers to respond more quickly when streets are gridlocked, a common occurrence during Fiesta events. This helps them maintain a visible presence among large crowds.

Bike patrol officers are tasked with handling calls as they come in, but they also proactively address issues they encounter while moving through the area.

“We’ll address calls as they come out in our area, but we also have the capability to address things as we see them,” Bernal said.

As attendance increases, so do interactions with the public. Officers often stop to assist pedestrians with questions, directions or concerns.

“Pedestrians either with questions or issues that they need assistance with, we’ll handle it as they come along,” she said.

Authorities said some of the more common issues during Fiesta include thefts and fights. Bernal said that bike patrol officers can often respond quickly and pursue suspects effectively.

“Catch our suspect, which we’re really good at because we’re on a bike, so it’s easier,” Bernal said, adding that officers can access areas like the River Walk where vehicles cannot go.

Throughout Fiesta, bike patrol officers will be stationed across downtown and move through event areas. At large gatherings such as A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA), officers may ride bikes when possible or dismount and continue on foot, depending on crowd size.

“It just depends on the crowd that day,” Bernal said.

Officials encourage anyone attending Fiesta to approach officers if they need help, or even just to say hello, as SAPD works to keep the celebration safe.

The 11-day celebration will kick off in the Alamo City on Thursday, April 16 and end on Sunday, April 26.

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