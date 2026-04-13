Fiesta De Los Reyes announces free admission dates following introduction of $5 gate fee

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta De Los Reyes announced admission will be free for the first two days of the classic Fiesta event, after city leaders approved introducing a $5 admission fee.

Free entry will be available all day on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

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The announcement is in addition to previously announced hours, where admission will be free:

Monday-Thursday before 6 p.m.

Friday-Sunday before 1 p.m.

Children 12 years old and under may enter the event for free, with a ticketed adult.

San Antonio City Council approved amending its contract with Fiesta De Los Reyes last Thursday, on a 7-4 vote, to help fund security efforts.

Fiesta De Los Reyes is held for 10 days at Market Square, and is among San Antonio’s largest events during Fiesta.

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