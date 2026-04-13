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Local News

Fiesta De Los Reyes announces free admission dates following introduction of $5 gate fee

Admission will be free April 17-18

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Fiesta de los Reyes in Market Square. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIOFiesta De Los Reyes announced admission will be free for the first two days of the classic Fiesta event, after city leaders approved introducing a $5 admission fee.

Free entry will be available all day on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18.

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The announcement is in addition to previously announced hours, where admission will be free:

  • Monday-Thursday before 6 p.m.
  • Friday-Sunday before 1 p.m.

Children 12 years old and under may enter the event for free, with a ticketed adult.

San Antonio City Council approved amending its contract with Fiesta De Los Reyes last Thursday, on a 7-4 vote, to help fund security efforts.

Fiesta De Los Reyes is held for 10 days at Market Square, and is among San Antonio’s largest events during Fiesta.

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