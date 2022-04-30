Authorities searching for teen who disappeared after school in West Bexar County

Hazel Contreras, 15, was last seen at her school at 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of Culebra Road on Monday, April 25.

BEXAR COUNTY – A search is underway in West Bexar County for a teenager who disappeared after school on Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Hazel Contreras, 15, was last seen at 4 p.m. in the 11000 block of Culebra Road.

She’s described as having brown eyes, pink and orange hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top with gray pants.

Anyone found to be harboring Hazel could face a charge for harboring a runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor. The charge is punishable up to a year in prison with a fine not to exceed $5,000, according to the BCSO.

They may also face a charge of interfering with child custody, a state jail felony, which is punishable up to two years behind bars with a fine up to $10,000.

If you have more information on Hazel’s whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 or by email at missingpersons@bexar.org.