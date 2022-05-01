88º

Local News

CLEAR ALERT: Authorities searching for man last seen along Texas coast

Mario Welder, 22, disappeared April 30 in Ingleside, Texas

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Clear Alert, Texas coast, Ingleside, Missing
Pictured is Mario Welder, 22. (KSAT)

INGLESIDE, Texas – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man who disappeared along the Texas coast.

Mario Welder was last seen around 12 a.m., April 30, in the 3000 block of Hackberry Avenue in Ingleside, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ingleside is just over two hours south of San Antonio.

Welder is six feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a silver chain necklace, a gold watch and a silver ring with a Superman logo on it.

Officials said they believe Welder’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on Welder’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email