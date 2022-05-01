CLEAR ALERT: Authorities searching for man last seen along Texas coast

INGLESIDE, Texas – Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old man who disappeared along the Texas coast.

Mario Welder was last seen around 12 a.m., April 30, in the 3000 block of Hackberry Avenue in Ingleside, Texas, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Ingleside is just over two hours south of San Antonio.

Welder is six feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a silver chain necklace, a gold watch and a silver ring with a Superman logo on it.

Officials said they believe Welder’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on Welder’s whereabouts is urged to contact Ingleside PD at 361-776-2531.

