Children’s Ballet of San Antonio to debut performance of ‘Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp’

This is the ballet's first time back at the Majestic since the start of the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is just days away from their debut performance of “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp.”

This is the ballet’s first return to the Majestic Theatre since the start of the pandemic.

“Lots of hard work, hours in the studio, rehearsing, learning new variations and just working and sweating,” said William Bessler, who is playing Aladdin.

Music, choreography and excitement are what’s expected at the ballet, along with “magic,” said Vanessa Bessler, the founder and artistic director.

She said they have been waiting years for this performance.

“We started talking about this production since 2019. It was originally planned to be in 2021, but with the disruptions and challenges of the pandemic, we now feel so lucky and honored to be able to come back live at the majestic theater,” Vanessa Bessler said.

And teamwork, precision and attention to detail don’t happen overnight – especially when you factor in the production’s 200 dancers.

Ad

“Our dancers train every day, but rehearsals, they mainly take place mainly on Saturdays from 2 to 6 p.m.” Vanessa Bessler said.

On top of the three-plus years of preparation and hours and hours of practice, the ballet is also bringing in original elements from the Arabian peninsula.

“Choreographed couple of pieces that are very native from the region of Aladdin and with the movement that brings in the culture and the regional elements to make it more authentic,” Vanessa Bessler said.

The production is set for Friday and Saturday at the Majestic, and these performers are ready to put on a show.

“Excitement. I think that’s all I can really say. Excitement and fun,” William Bessler said.

For more information, click here.

Read also: