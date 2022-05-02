San Antonio’s Tech Port Center and Arena debuts Monday night with Smashing Pumpkins concert

The new Tech Port Center and Arena on the Southwest Side is holding its first public event on Monday night with the Smashing Pumpkins concert.

The $70 million facility broke ground in 2019 and is considered one of the most technologically advanced centers in the country.

“We have this fantastic venue. We have the best sound system, the best LED walls, the best lighting,” said Eric Blockie, Tech Port Center and Arena General Manager.

The center and arena is a 130,000 square-foot facility at Port San Antonio that will seat more than 3,000 for concerts and Esports events.

“We have 7-to-1 surround sound, a 22-foot high, 60-foot wide LED wall. We have JBL line array system. It’s really hard to pinpoint the best because it’s all the best,” Blockie said.

The center also represents more growth for San Antonio’s tech community and options for people who live in the area. A total of 100 people were hired for permanent jobs at the center and 100 more positions available for seasonal- and event-based jobs.

“We’re going to have a home base that maybe on an economically challenged South Side or West Side of town, and expose them to maybe some of the things they would have to travel for,” said Blockie.

That home base includes a co-working space for startup companies, the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology or SAMSAT, a food hall and bar and the LAN gaming center. These spaces will all be open to the general public. Blockie said management also wants to make the arena a new hub for Tejano music and artists.

“We want people to know that this is their arena. We want this to be their hub to come here, eat, drink and have a good time,” Blockie said.

Port San Antonio officials said the arena will contribute to the more than $6 billion economic impact the port has had in the area.

The arena has already secured a major esports event during its opening week with the launch of the 2022 Overwatch Season featuring Houston Outlaws versus the Dallas Fuel.

San Antonio boxing phenom Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez also announced he will fight at the arena on June 25.