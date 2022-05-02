80º

These San Antonio-area tattoo shops are offering $13 tattoos on Friday the 13th

Tattoo shops typically have long lines for specials so plan accordingly

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – May is the only month in 2022 with a Friday the 13th and some tattoo shops around San Antonio are celebrating with discounts and specials.

Tattoo parlors typically have a pre-made list of flash tattoos for patrons to choose from and the cost is usually $13. Some shops have rules that require a minimum $7 tip while others charge a service fee but rules vary from shop to shop.

Some tattoo shops extend the Friday the 13th special for an entire weekend and some shops start several days early to accommodate high demand for the Friday the 13th specials.

Call ahead to see if your local tattoo parlor is participating in any $13 tattoo events.

KSAT has confirmed that the following parlors plan to participate in May 2022:

Black Sphynx Tattoo

Boerne Tattoo Company

Eccentric Tattoo Studio

It’s Live Through This Tattoos

Nite Owl Tattoo Studio

Off The Clock Tattoo

The Tat Studio

The shops listed expect to have long lines and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

This list will be updated as more shops confirm their participation.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

