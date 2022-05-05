81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio police searching for driver who ran down woman after fast food fight

Victim suffered serious injuries

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, Crime Fighters, East side, SAPD
Police say the driver rammed into this garbage dumpster with the victim still on the hood of her SUV. (21 Pro , KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are looking for a driver who purposely ran into another woman with her SUV after a fight inside an East Side fast-food restaurant.

Officers at the scene, in the 100 block of S. WW White, said the two women had become involved in a physical fight inside a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday night.

Afterward, they say the suspect used her SUV to hit the 19-year-old victim as she walked out of the restaurant.

Police investigate what they believe was a deliberate attack on the woman after a fight inside this East side McDonald's restaurant. (KSAT 12 News)

When officers arrived after 9:30 p.m., the driver already had left the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.

According to officers who responded to the call, the driver initially hit the victim, knocking her into another SUV.

The gate outside a garbage dumpster shows damage that police say was caused by the suspect's SUV ramming into it. (KSAT 12 News)

They say she then rammed into a metal gate outside a garbage dumpster with the victim still on the hood of her vehicle.

The damage caused by the impact was still visible Thursday morning, with a large dent in the metal gate.

Based on a preliminary report released Thursday, it appears police know the identity of the driver they are seeking.

They described her as a 36-year-old woman.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email