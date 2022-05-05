San Antonio police searching for driver who ran down woman after fast food fight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are looking for a driver who purposely ran into another woman with her SUV after a fight inside an East Side fast-food restaurant.
Officers at the scene, in the 100 block of S. WW White, said the two women had become involved in a physical fight inside a McDonald’s restaurant Wednesday night.
Afterward, they say the suspect used her SUV to hit the 19-year-old victim as she walked out of the restaurant.
When officers arrived after 9:30 p.m., the driver already had left the scene.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.
According to officers who responded to the call, the driver initially hit the victim, knocking her into another SUV.
They say she then rammed into a metal gate outside a garbage dumpster with the victim still on the hood of her vehicle.
The damage caused by the impact was still visible Thursday morning, with a large dent in the metal gate.
Based on a preliminary report released Thursday, it appears police know the identity of the driver they are seeking.
They described her as a 36-year-old woman.