87º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Shark found hanging from rafters at Florida high school

Students told local news station it was a senior prank

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Animals, Florida, Trending
This photo was sent to News4JAX of a dead shark hanging above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School. (Sent to News4JAX)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Students walked into a gruesome scene Thursday morning at a Florida high school.

A dead shark was hanging from the rafters above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School, WJXT reported.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office was given surveillance video from the school district showing the shark being hung up but said it will not be released, citing an ongoing investigation.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also investigating the incident.

The shark was cut down and removed Thursday.

According to WJXT, the shark is the school’s mascot and students at the high school told reporters that it was a senior prank.

“It’s kind of gruesome. I’ll be honest. That’s a pretty big shark too,” Ponte Vedra High student Julian Chandlee told WJXT. “It’s in the main courtyard. There are some steps that go up to the main hall, and that’s right over the steps, so it’s in a pretty major spot.”

Jim Gelsleichter, Ph.D., associate professor of biology and director of the Coastal and Marine Biology Flagship Program at the University of North Florida told WJXT he thinks the shark could likely be a sandbar shark, which is prohibited from recreational and commercial harvest in Florida state waters.

Related:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email