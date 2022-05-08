Man killed after driving wrong way on Northwest Side street, striking 2 other cars, police say

A man was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he drove the wrong way on a Northwest Side street and crashed into two vehicles, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive.

The man was driving a white van westbound in the eastbound lanes of Bandera, police said. The van then struck two vehicles.

The driver of the van was unresponsive at the scene and died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

At this time it is unclear why the man was driving the wrong way. A toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol or any controlled substance was a factor.

