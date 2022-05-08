97º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man killed after driving wrong way on Northwest Side street, striking 2 other cars, police say

Drivers of 2 other vehicles involved suffered serious injuries

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Northwest Side, Traffic
A man was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man died after he drove the wrong way on a Northwest Side street and crashed into two vehicles, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive.

The man was driving a white van westbound in the eastbound lanes of Bandera, police said. The van then struck two vehicles.

The driver of the van was unresponsive at the scene and died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

At this time it is unclear why the man was driving the wrong way. A toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol or any controlled substance was a factor.

A man was killed in a crash on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in the 1100 block of Bandera Road, near Zachry Drive. (KSAT)

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

instagram