SAPD: Driver flees deadly crash after running red light on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at a Northwest Side intersection, killing one person.

The crash happened at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Culebra Road and Alamo Downs Parkway, inside Loop 410.

Witnesses told police that a black GMC Yukon heading westbound on Culebra Road ran the red light and struck a gray Ford Focus turning from Alamo Downs Parkway, according to a preliminary report from SAPD.

The driver of the Yukon ran away, heading north on Alamo Downs Parkway. Police searched for the driver but didn’t locate them.

The driver of the Focus, a 44-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital, where she later died, police said.

A passenger in the Focus, a 74-year-old woman, was also taken to University Hospital. Police said she was in stable condition and suffered a broken left shoulder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: