Have you seen them? San Antonio police seek 2 suspects accused of robbing armored truck on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need your help looking for two suspects involved in a robbery of an armored truck on the West Side.

Investigators say two suspects robbed the armored truck while guards were trying to load an ATM with cash near Bandera Road and Woodlawn Avenue in January.

Police say one suspect shot at the guards before taking off in a black Dodge Charger.

If you can help in this case, call 210-224-7867. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if your tip results in a felony arrest and conviction.