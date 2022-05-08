Man shot intruder at home on West Side; suspect later escaped from ambulance, police say

The suspect was injured and tried to run away from police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who broke into a West Side home overnight was shot by the homeowner and later tried to run from officers, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday near Wilmot and Knoke streets, near North General McMullen.

Police said the man broke into the home, and when the homeowner heard the commotion, he grabbed a gun and shot the suspect.

The suspect ran away but was found by emergency medical services down the road.

He was loaded into the ambulance and was about to receive treatment, but he became angry and escaped from the ambulance, police said.

Police officers were able to capture him again. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation.

