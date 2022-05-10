Website shows you locations of sharks along Texas coast

Sharks are a natural part of the Texas ecosystem but did you know that you can actually track some of them?

Ocearch is a nonprofit organization that conducts research on marine life to help collect data that will return balance to the world’s oceans.

Currently, Ocearch follows 432 tagged animals.

One of the most recently tagged sharks along the Texas Gulf Coast is a mako shark named Fast Ball.

Fast Ball is an 8.2-foot male shark and is estimated to weigh 215 pounds. He was last seen off the Matagorda Peninsula near Matagorda Bay in early April.

Ocearch has made headlines recently due to a great white shark named Ironbound who has been pinged several miles off the New Jersey shore.

CNN reported that the 1,000-pound great white is likely 20 years old, according to Ocearch chief scientist Bob Hueter.

Ironbound was first tagged in Oct. 2019 by Ocearch.

“When we tagged him, he was impressive,” Hueter told CNN.

Ocearch, which also tracks animals like swordfish, sea turtles and dolphins, isn’t the only site that tracks sharks.

Fahlo partners with non-profit organizations to create bracelets that come with real-time opportunities to track animals like sharks, sea turtles, polar bears, penguins and elephants.

You can track more animals on Ocearch here.

