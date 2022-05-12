Murder suspect charged after ME’s office identifies body found in Buda, Hays County officials say

HAYS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect was charged in the murder of a man whose body was found by deputies last month, according to the Hay’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call for a body found in the 2900 block of Main Street in Buda, Texas, on April 25.

Detectives determined the death to be suspicious at the time.

The body of 19-year-old Esbin Santiago Gomez, from Guatemala, was taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The medical examiner determined Gomez died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as William Rojas, from El Salvador.

Rojas has been charged with murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and tampering with physical evidence.

He is currently in Travis County Jail for unrelated charges and will be transferred to the Hays County Jail.