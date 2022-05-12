Silver Alert issued in disappearance of 74-year-old man in La Grange, officials say

Authorities are searching for Allen Campbell, 74, who was last seen Wednesday.

LA GRANGE, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who disappeared from La Grange on Wednesday night.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Allen Campbell was last seen around 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Camp Lonestar Road.

He has a cognitive impairment and is described as having gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a striped short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

Campbell’s 2009 Ford F-150 is black and has an extended cab with a Texas license plate that reads, “HHM0161.”

Law enforcement said Campbell’s disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 979-968-5856.