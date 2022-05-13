Driver OK after truck rolls over during crash with sedan on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two drivers are lucky to have avoided serious injury following a vehicle crash on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just after midnight at the intersection of Wetmore Road and Ridge Country Street, not far from McAllister Park.

Police said a truck and a sedan collided and the impact caused the truck to rollover. It is unclear as to why the crash occurred.

Officers did say there were no injuries and that alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.