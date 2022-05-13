Spurs Sports & Entertainment hiring for more than 200 positions at AT&T Center, Toyota Field

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment is hiring for more than 200 part-time positions at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

Newly hired employees will work during sports games as well as music and entertainment events, according to a news release.

Some of the available part-time positions include:

Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers).

Guest services representatives.

Building operations crew members.

Security guards.

Incident report writers.

Anyone interested in applying can visit a job fair taking place at the AT&T Center on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The release states that positions will be offered on the spot at the job fair, and there will be giveaways.

To apply beforehand, visit the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and must be available to work flexible hours like nights, holidays and weekends.

For more information, click here.

