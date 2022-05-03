These resume mistakes can cost you the job

While it's clearly a job-seeker's market, your resume may ultimately determine whether you're hired. Ivanhoe reports on some common resume mistakes.

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Experts say we’re in the middle of the “great resignation,” with a record number of workers leaving their jobs. A recent report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs last August alone.

While it’s clearly a job seeker’s market, your resume may ultimately determine whether you’re hired. Ivanhoe reports on some common resume mistakes.

Want to land that dream job? Don’t let your resume get in the way. A common mistake is typos. One survey found that 58% of resumes have errors in them. Have someone else read over your document to make sure you aren’t overlooking any blunders.

Another mistake involves lying. About 85% of hiring managers say they’ve found lies on resumes that they’ve received.

Make sure your resume isn’t too long. Unless you’re applying for an executive position, it shouldn’t be longer than a page.

Also, not including your COVID vaccination status on your resume may also be a mistake. In one survey, 33% of hiring managers said they would eliminate resumes that don’t have an applicant’s status.

Ad

And missing contact information can also cost you. Make sure your name, address, personal e-mail, and phone number are clearly visible at the top of the document.

Another common mistake is sharing confidential information, such as trade secrets, about your previous employer. Google executives say that 5-10% of the resumes they receive share information that should be confidential, and it is grounds for automatic rejection.

Sources: https://www.businessinsider.com/hiring-trends-2022-for-job-seekers-job-search-2021-11; https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/06/examples-biggest-resume-mistakes-according-to-harvard-career-experts.html; https://www.inc.com/minda-zetlin/google-resume-mistakes-laszlo-bock-job-hiring-employment.html; https://www.businessinsider.com/hiring-trends-2022-for-job-seekers-job-search-2021-11; https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/06/examples-biggest-resume-mistakes-according-to-harvard-career-experts.html; https://www.inc.com/minda-zetlin/google-resume-mistakes-laszlo-bock-job-hiring-employment.html

Ad

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Bob Walko, Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk