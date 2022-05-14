‘April Fools!’: Man flees after wielding handgun at Subway restaurant employee demanding cash

Image of suspect in robbery attempt of Subway restaurant on West Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery attempt at a fast food restaurant on the city’s far West Side.

The incident occurred April 16 at a Subway restaurant in the 6900 block of West Military Drive, not far from Highway 90.

According to police, a man entered the restaurant and approached the counter. That’s when, police say, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was unable to open the register. The suspect then said, “April Fools,” and put the weapon away and fled the location.

SAPD said the man fled on a bicycle he previously arrived with. Officers searched the area, but he was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.