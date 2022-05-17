73º

Man stabbed during altercation outside South Side convenience store, police say

Incident occurred around 4 a.m. in 1000 block of Division Avenue

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Division Avenue stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing outside a convenience store on the city’s South Side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 1000 block of Division Avenue, not far from Commercial Avenue and I-35 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, two men were fighting near a garbage dumpster outside a convenience store when one of the men was stabbed.

Police said one man stabbed the other in the chest and then ran from the scene. A broken wooden baseball bat was found splintered on the ground.

The man stabbed was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. His name and age have not been released.

SAPD did not give a description of the suspect, or say exactly why the altercation happened. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

