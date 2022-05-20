New Braunfels K9 officer helps police uncover 60 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A K9 officer in New Braunfels helped alert police to nearly 60 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

New Braunfels Police Department posted a photo Friday on Facebook of K9 officer Turbo showing off his bounty.

“A traffic stop by the NBPD Street Crimes Unit yesterday morning along I-35 in New Braunfels led to the seizure of 59.5-pounds of hydroponic marijuana and an arrest,” the social media post states.

Turbo alerted police to the vehicle where officers discovered the marijuana in duffle bags in the trunk.

San Antonio resident Andrew Carrillo, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds, which is a 2nd-degree felony.

Police estimate the drugs to have a $400,000 street value.

Related: