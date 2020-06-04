Texas Game Warden K9 retires from service after 7 years of service

A Texas Game Warden K9 named Ruger officially retired from service this week after 7 years on the job.

According to a Facebook post from the Texas Game Wardens page, Ruger “assisted the public and law enforcement community with several narcotic seizures, article evidence recoveries, natural disaster response, criminal tracks, and search and rescues of missing persons.”

Ruger is certified in police search and rescue, evidence article recovery, tracking, collapsed building searches and narcotics and served with his partner, Texas Game Warden Captain Christy Vales.

“Ruger was a natural at putting on demonstrations and loved hearing the crowd clap for him when he located an article or a kind volunteer hiding in the woods,” the post reads in part.

He is set to enjoy a relaxing retirement with Vales and her family.

