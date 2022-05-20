80º

Deputy injured after driver clipped his leg, official say

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Two men, woman arrested after pursuit ends in crash on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested, and a deputy was injured after a pursuit that ended in a crash on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies initially stopped a white SUV near Loop 410 and Rigsby on Thursday night.

When a gang unit deputy arrived, officials realized the vehicle was stolen. The driver took off and clipped the assisting deputy in the leg, injuring him, BCSO said.

A pursuit ensued and ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car on Goldfield off the frontage road of I-35, deputies said.

Two men and a woman ran away from the vehicle and were pursued by deputies on foot and eventually apprehended, according to BCSO.

The deputy was taken to a Texas MedClinic for initial evaluation. Deputies said the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to Northeast Baptist after having a medical complication.

The trio faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a peace officer, evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

