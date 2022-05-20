Two men, woman arrested after pursuit ends in crash on Northeast Side, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were arrested, and a deputy was injured after a pursuit that ended in a crash on the Northeast Side, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies initially stopped a white SUV near Loop 410 and Rigsby on Thursday night.

When a gang unit deputy arrived, officials realized the vehicle was stolen. The driver took off and clipped the assisting deputy in the leg, injuring him, BCSO said.

A pursuit ensued and ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car on Goldfield off the frontage road of I-35, deputies said.

Two men and a woman ran away from the vehicle and were pursued by deputies on foot and eventually apprehended, according to BCSO.

The deputy was taken to a Texas MedClinic for initial evaluation. Deputies said the driver of the stolen vehicle was taken to Northeast Baptist after having a medical complication.

The trio faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault of a peace officer, evading arrest in a vehicle, evading arrest on foot, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.