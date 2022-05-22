Shooting on West Side leaves 1 man dead, another man injured, police say

One man was found dead and another man was injured after an overnight shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE 5/26/22: On Thursday, a man fatally shot on the West Side over the weekend was identified as Jairo Naul Rivera-Rodriguez.

(Original Story)

One man was found dead in the road and another man was injured after an overnight shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 12 a.m. Sunday on San Ignacio Avenue and Rivas Street.

Officers were initially called for a shooting at a home in the 400 block of San Ignacio and when they arrived, they found a man lying down in a front yard with a gunshot wound to his face.

The man was taken by EMS to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

Further down the road, at the intersection of San Ignacio and Rivas, police found a stopped vehicle and a deceased 28-year-old man in the street, near the driver’s side door.

Investigators also discovered a blood trail coming from the man who had a gunshot wound to the face back to the vehicle at the intersection.

Further details on what happened are limited and the investigation continues.

