BCSO deputy arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into jail, sheriff says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Bexar County Jail, Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a press conference Sunday morning.

An inmate was caught speaking in code on a phone call, which led deputies to discover an operation to smuggle drugs into the jail, Salazar said.

An investigation revealed the deputy had marijuana and synthetic marijuana in his car, outside of the jail.

Kolbe A. Count Ramirez, 21, was arrested on three charges, which include criminal conspiracy to commit substances in a correctional facility , possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Ramirez is the sixth BCSO deputy arrested this year.

His arrest comes only a few days after another deputy, Ivan Torres, was arrested for injuring an inmate.

Ad

Torres pushed an inmate to the ground causing him to hit a bed, which left lacerations across the inmates face, BCSO officials said.

He was charged with official oppression and assault bodily injury.

In 2019, another deputy was arrested along with three members of the Texas Mexican Mafia for drug possession and bribery charges.

Also on KSAT.com:

Leading SA: Sheriff Salazar weighs in on law enforcement response during Uvalde elementary shooting

Detention deputy arrested after punching inmate in face, BCSO sheriff says

Ad

Former BCSO deputy, Texas Mexican Mafia members indicted in jail drug smuggling plot