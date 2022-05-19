Former BCSO deputy, Texas Mexican Mafia members indicted in jail drug smuggling plot

Armando Trevino, a former BCSO deputy, was indicted on six criminal charges in connection with a jail drug smuggling plot.

A former Bexar County deputy arrested in 2019 and three members of the Texas Mexican Mafia were recently indicted on drug possession and bribery charges, Sheriff Javier Salazar announced on Thursday.

Armando Trevino, 33, was indicted on six criminal charges by a Bexar County grand jury. They include engaging in criminal activity, bribery, prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility, and three drug possession charges.

The gang members charged include Johnny Morales, Henry Lozano and Jose Sanchez. Three other people were also charged as codefendants, but the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said those three were not part of the gang.

In 2019, the Public Integrity Unit obtained information indicating Trevino would be meeting with a civilian, identified Saturday night as Rudy Anthony De La Cruz, to make a drug deal.

Authorities set up surveillance at a gas station at Broadway Street and Loop 410, where the two met.

“The surveillance team observed a narcotics transaction taking place, and they swooped in and placed both under arrest,” Salazar previously said after Trevino’s arrest. “The deputy was in uniform at the time of his arrest, and he had a weapon present, although he is not a peace officer. It was pretty clear to everybody that he was on his way to work to smuggle these drugs into the Bexar County Jail, but we placed him under arrest before that could be completed.”

Salazar said he believed the deputy had been smuggling drugs into the jail.

Trevino resigned a month after he was arrested, Salazar said.

“I think there’s a strong possibility we’re going to see other arrests as a result of this,” Salazar said. “We know this case had some strong ties to organized crime, so that’s why we brought in our organized crime group to make that arrest.”

