SAPD officer who failed to report stolen vehicles and damaged fencing given 45-day suspension, last chance agreement

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who failed to properly report two separate incidents during a single shift has been suspended by the department 45 days and forced to sign a last chance agreement.

Officer Miguel Leal, an 11-year veteran of SAPD, was suspended late last month.

After responding to a report of a prowler on October 31 in the 900 block of E. Chavaneaux Rd., Leal remained in his patrol vehicle instead of searching a vehicle that had driven through a neighbor’s fence, SAPD records show.

Leal failed to write a report for the damaged fence and failed to properly report criminal offenses tied to the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, records show.

After a total of five stolen vehicle were recovered on the property, Leal failed to have them processed for possible fingerprint evidence and failed to properly document damage repair estimates, his suspension paperwork states.

Leal was also disciplined during the same incident after his own body camera captured audio of him criticizing his fellow officers to the property’s business manager.

That same day, during a separate call in the 300 block of E. Theo Ave., Leal did not complete a written report for an undriveable vehicle causing a traffic hazard, records show.

Leal was issued a contemplated indefinite suspension March 18. The suspension was then shortened to 45 days when Leal agreed to take part in a last chance agreement.

The agreement requires Leal to receive enhanced supervision and he could be assigned to restricted duty and counseling.

SAPD Chief William McManus has sole discretion to determine if Leal has completed the requirements of the last chance agreement.

Leal’s suspension started May 6 and lasts through June 19, city discipline records confirm.

