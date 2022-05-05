Medina County Sheriff’s investigator accused of stealing motorcycle club evidence from Hondo PD

Motorcycle club items were taken from the Hondo Police Department evidence room, a search warrant states.

Sabinal, Texas – An investigator with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office is accused of stealing items from Hondo Police Department’s evidence room, a search warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirms.

The search warrant, signed by a Uvalde County District Court judge on April 26, called for the home of Deputy Rube Rodriguez to be searched as part of a criminal investigation into theft by a public servant.

Rodriguez, 48, is accused of taking clothing, bags and other memorabilia seized as evidence in criminal cases against members of both the Bandidos and Mongols motorcycle clubs, the search warrant states.

The clubs are described in the court paperwork as “criminal motorcycle clubs.”

Rodriguez is a former investigator with Hondo P.D. who was previously in charge of that department’s evidence room.

Rodriguez’s home in Sabinal, in Uvalde County, was searched by law enforcement last week, a source familiar with the investigation told the Defenders.

Two of the items — a Bandidos vest and a Mongols vest — were returned by Rodriguez to Hondo PD last month after law enforcement learned they had been taken, the search warrant states.

Rodriguez had previously attempted to get permission from the Medina County District Attorney’s Office to take possession of the vests but the office never authorized it, according to the search warrant.

Investigators believe the vests were in Rodriguez’s possession before the court had even issued dispositions in the criminal cases in which they were seized as evidence, the search warrant states.

Other items missing from the Hondo PD evidence room included duffel bags and a bone-handle knife with a Bandidos emblem on it.

Rodriguez, who was placed on administrative leave by MCSO on April 27, has not been criminally charged.

In a written statement, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said he expects Rodriguez to be returned to full duty and that the allegations against Rodriguez “have been proven false thus far.”

Rodriguez is listed in the search warrant as a current sergeant investigator for MCSO.

At least 10 items of evidence from criminal cases against members of the club were listed as missing, according to a source familiar with the case.

