Clemens High School teacher, licensed peace officer resigns amid sexual assault investigation

Schertz, Texas – A Clemens High School teacher who resigned last month is under investigation for sexual assault, Schertz police confirmed to the KSAT 12 Defenders this week.

The teacher, who KSAT is not naming because he has not yet been formally charged, was placed on administrative leave by the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District on Feb. 28.

He submitted his letter of resignation on April 14, district officials confirmed.

The teacher is also a licensed peace officer according to a biography that remained on the school’s website Tuesday morning.

Schertz Police Department investigators became aware of a sexual assault outcry against the teacher on Feb. 25, after being notified by the school’s principal, a Schertz PD incident report states.

Schertz police officials this week declined to release details about the alleged victim and whether they are a student at the school, calling the case a “very active investigation.”

Bexar County Sheriff’s Officials confirm the individual under investigation resigned his reserve deputy position with the agency in September.

SCUCISD officials declined to release additional information about the investigation and referred KSAT’s inquiries to the Schertz Police Department.

