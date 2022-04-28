Gun found in classroom at Clemens High School

SCHERTZ, Texas – A handgun was found in a classroom at Clemens High School Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed in a letter sent to parents.

A student found the unloaded gun inside a plastic bag just after 3 p.m. — about an hour before the end of the school day. The gun did not have ammunition or a loaded magazine with it, school officials said.

Principal Amy Sirizzotti told parents that no students or staff were in danger and that the incident is under investigation by Clemens administration and the Schertz Police Department.

Students were held in place for about 15 minutes until they were released for the final period of the day.

“We are thankful that the student who found it alerted campus personnel immediately,” Sirizzotti said in her notice to parents. “We encourage our students to say something, if they see something.”

“This is still very much an active investigation by the Schertz Police Department,” SCUCISD Spokesperson Ed Suarez told KSAT.

Ad

Also on KSAT: