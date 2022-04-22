Gun found inside Johnson High School student’s car, principal says

SAN ANTONIO – A Johnson High School student was detained by North East ISD police on Friday after a gun was found inside his car during an investigation involving THC vapes.

According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Gary Comalander, the student was found in possession of THC vapes on campus. The student was also selling those vapes to other students.

School district police then searched the student’s car and found a gun inside the glovebox, the letter said.

The student was detained and will face serious disciplinary consequences, Comalander said. The students who bought vapes will also be disciplined.

Comalander said that the student didn’t enter the school with the gun and he doesn’t believe the student “had any ill intentions at school.”

The letter urged parents to talk with their children about the dangers and consequences of bringing prohibited items to school.

