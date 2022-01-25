Steele High School student arrested after bringing gun on campus

A student at Byron P. Steele High School was arrested Tuesday after bringing a handgun to school, district officials said.

Just after 10 a.m., two classmates reported to a staff member that a student had a gun and had shown it to another person in a restroom on campus.

The staff member contacted school administration and school resource officers.

The campus was put in a “hold in place” until the student was located, district officials said.

The student was located and found to still be in possession of an unloaded handgun with a trigger lock in place.

The student was taken into custody by Cibolo police, district officials said.

“It has been determined that at no time did the student make any threats against the school, staff, or other students,” the district posted on its Facebook page.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance. We always advise our students to say something if they see something, and we commend these two students for immediately reporting this information to school personnel,” the statement said.

The district would not confirm any further details about the student.

