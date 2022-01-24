Man, 86, killed in house fire in La Vernia

LA VERNIA, Texas – An 86-year-old man was killed in a house fire Friday in La Vernia.

According to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder, a fire involving a two-story log cabin was reported around 1:49 p.m. in the 2000 block of Farm to Market Road 539.

When fire crews arrived, the cabin was fully engulfed in flames, Pinder said.

Due to the conditions of the house, fire crews were not able to conduct a rescue attempt, Pinder said. The victim was later found deceased inside the home. He has not been identified.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s not believed to be suspicious.

