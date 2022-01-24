Texas brothers beat stepfather to death for sexually abusing their sister, reports say

PHARR, Texas – Two brothers are in jail in Hidalgo County accused of beating their stepfather to death for sexually abusing their 9-year-old sister.

Alejandro and Christian Trevino, along with family friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, all 18, are accused of beating 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla and leaving him to die in a field in McAllen where his body was discovered by a farmer.

A report from ValleyCentral states that Quintanilla was found Thursday with apparent severe blunt force trauma to his head.

According to KRGV, police reported that a minor, later identified as Quintanilla’s daughter, made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park.

“When brothers (Alejandro) and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim Quintanilla left the location on foot,” a news release from Pharr Police Department states.

KRGV reported that Christian Trevino chased Quintanilla to a nearby apartment complex and Melendez drove Alejandro Trevino to the complex where they assaulted Quintanilla again.

The trio left the area and changed vehicles from a red Dodge Charger to a truck before heading back to the complex where they discovered Quintanilla walking alone, Pharr police said in the release.

He was allegedly assaulted a third time, police said, before being placed in the bed of the truck and dumped in a field. Police believe Quintanilla might have still been alive when the teens allegedly dumped his body.

Hidalgo County records show Melendez is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

Christian Trevino is charged with aggravated assault, murder and engaging in organized criminal activity and Alejandro Trevino is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and aggravated assault.

MyRGV reported that Alejandro is not charged with murder because Christian and Melendez are thought to have dealt the fatal blows. Police believe brass knuckles were used during at least one of the assaults on Quintanilla.

Quintanilla is Alejandro and Christian’s stepfather and the two brothers have different mothers. They are both half-siblings of the 9-year-old girl, according to MyRGV.

Quintanilla had a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child and assault family violence at the time of his death, according to police.

Each teen is being held on at least a $1 million bond.