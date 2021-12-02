Ex-Schertz police corporal sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in child pornography case

SAN ANTONIO – A former Schertz Police Department corporal charged with secretly recording a teenager was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison Thursday, a U.S. Department of Justice official confirmed.

Ricardo Aleman, 43, faced federal charges of sexual exploitation against children and possession of child pornography in a case that was originally filed at the state level.

Aleman, a former school resource officer who was assigned to Samuel Clemens High School, was accused of secretly recording a teenager for over a year after installing the cameras in a Converse home using wiring in the home’s attic.

Schertz police officials removed Aleman from the agency in January 2020, the same day he was charged with making an invasive visual recording of a teenage girl while she used the bathroom, showered and was naked in her bedroom, according to a Texas Rangers warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

A relative of the victim found pictures and videos from the cameras stored on an external hard drive in Aleman’s Schertz Police patrol vehicle, the warrant stated.

Aleman was indicted late last year on steeper federal charges, which carried a possible longer prison sentence.

County prosecutors dismissed the state charge after Aleman’s federal indictment.

Aleman must also go through 10 years of supervised release upon completing his prison sentence, a DOJ official confirmed.