Ex-Schertz police corporal secretly recorded teen for over a year, investigators say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A corporal with the Schertz Police Department was removed from the agency the same day he was arrested on a felony charge accusing him of secretly recording a teenager for over a year, department officials confirmed Wednesday.

Corporal Ricardo Aleman, 41, was arrested and separated from the department Jan. 17.

He faces a felony charge of making an invasive visual recording, Bexar County court records show.

Aleman was taken into custody after he was accused of recording videos on hidden cameras of a teenage girl while she used the bathroom, showered and was naked in her bedroom, according to a Texas Rangers warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The warrant states that Aleman installed the cameras in a Converse home using wiring in the home’s attic.

A relative of the victim found pictures and videos from the cameras stored on an external hard drive in Aleman’s Schertz Police patrol vehicle, the warrant states.

Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony charge.

The city of Schertz website lists Aleman as one of four resource officers assigned to the Schertz Cibolo Universal City Independent School District.

The warrant specifically states that Aleman was assigned to Samuel Clemens High School.

A SCUCISD spokesman referred questions from the Defenders to the Schertz Police Department.

Aleman is scheduled to be in court for a hearing Feb. 19.