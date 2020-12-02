Ex-Schertz police corporal accused of secretly recording teen faces federal child pornography charges

SCHERTZ, Texas – A former Schertz Police Department corporal charged with secretly recording a teenager earlier this year now faces steeper federal charges of possessing and producing child pornography, court records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

Ricardo Aleman, 42, was arrested on the federal charges Nov. 23 and was arraigned in U.S. District Court Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

Aleman had been free on bond on a separate state jail felony charge of invasive visual recording.

He is accused of coercing a teenager into engaging in sexually explicit conduct between mid-April and late August last year, according to Aleman’s federal indictment.

He is also accused of possessing a portable hard drive that contained child pornography, records show.

Ex-Schertz police corporal secretly recorded teen for over a year, investigators say

Schertz police officials said early this year that Aleman was separated from the agency the same day he was arrested in January on the invasive visual recording charge.

In that case, Aleman was taken into custody after he was accused of recording videos on hidden cameras of a teenage girl while she used the bathroom, showered and was naked in her bedroom, according to a Texas Rangers warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

The warrant states that Aleman installed the cameras in a Converse home using wiring in the home’s attic.

A relative of the victim found pictures and videos from the cameras stored on an external hard drive in Aleman’s Schertz Police patrol vehicle, the warrant states.

Aleman’s federal paperwork did not state whether the new charges stem from the Rangers’ original investigation of him.