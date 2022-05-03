89º

Former Live Oak police sergeant arrested months after resigning amid sexual scandal

Gann facing two criminal charges in separate incidents

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Live Oak, Crime, Bexar County, Defenders
Jonathan Gann was charged with hindering apprehension and unlawful installation of a tracking device. (Bexar County Jail, KSAT)

A former Live Oak police sergeant who resigned after his sexual relationship with an assault suspect was revealed was arrested on Friday, Bexar County court records show.

Jonathan Gann was arrested in connection with two separate incidents. He is charged with unlawful installation of a tracking device and hindering apprehension.

Gann resigned from his post in March after internal affairs investigators discovered that he struck up an affair with a woman who was later wanted on an assault charge, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the woman called Live Oak police to report a burglary last December, Gann called her and told her to cancel the call because she had an active arrest warrant. When she did, Gann called the responding officers and told them not to make contact with her, according to the affidavit.

The woman was not arrested for the assault charge until Jan. 5, more than a week after she called police about the burglary.

Gann told investigators that he “messed up” and was afraid she would reveal their affair if she was arrested.

In April, Gann’s ex-wife told investigators that she was in the process of moving out of their apartment when her iPhone notified her that her location was being tracked.

When she confronted Gann about the tracker, Gann admitted that he placed an Apple “AirTag” in the trunk of her car, according to the affidavit.

Records show Gann posted his $10,000 bail and was released from jail the day after he was arrested. His arraignment is set on June 1.

