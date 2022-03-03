Two Live Oak police officers resign amid investigation into sexual relationships

Two Live Oak police officers have tendered their resignations over the past month after investigators discovered they helped a woman who had a sexual relationship with them, the department confirmed Thursday.

Cpl. David Wall resigned for his role in the scheme on Feb. 15, while Sgt. Jonathan Gann offered his resignation on Thursday, according to a news release from the police department.

The investigation dates back to Jan. 31, when the department received an allegation of police misconduct “by a person who had no direct knowledge” of the alleged misconduct. However, the complaint did include the names of other people with direct knowledge of what occurred, according to the news release.

As internal affairs investigators began looking into the claims, they interviewed a woman who told them she had sexual relationships with both Wall and Gann.

The woman told them Wall provided her “prescription medication and possible illegal narcotics” during their relationship. He also told her which areas to avoid when buying drugs to evade police detection, she told investigators.

Ad

Wall is pictured below in 2017 during a K-9 memorial service.

Corporal David Wall (KSAT)

She also admitted to having a sexual relationship with Gann. The two sent each other explicit photographs of themselves. She also said Gann warned her of an active arrest warrant against her and ordered police not to bring her into custody.

“This information was also corroborated during the investigation,” according to the department. “Once the information was found to be fact-based, Sergeant Gann was placed on administrative leave suspension and relieved of all duties and access to the department.”

Gann is pictured in the photo below posted on the City of Live Oak’s Facebook page in May of 2020. Gann was awarded “Employee of the Quarter” by then-Police Chief Dan Pue, who is no longer with the department and is not implicated in this investigation.

Ad

Sgt. Jonathan Gann, center, poses with then-Police Chief Dan Pue, right, when he was awarded an "Employee of the Quarter" award in 2020. (KSAT)

Police said the investigation is still active and that the two men may face criminal charges.

“The actions of these former officers will not be tolerated by this agency,” according to the news release. “Integrity and public trust are the foundation of law enforcement.”

The KSAT 12 Defenders submitted an open records request seeking Wall’s personnel file in February and Gann’s personnel file on Sunday. The city has yet to release those records.