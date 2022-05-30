Summer job fairs announced by Comal ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The Comal Independent School District is starting a series of summer job fairs beginning on Tuesday, according to a press release.

The district said they are hiring for all positions, including after-school childcare, child nutrition, custodians, facilities maintenance, paraprofessionals both instructional and office staff, teachers, technology, transportation, special education and substitutes.

The first job fair takes place on Tuesday, May 31 at Bill Brown Elementary, located on Highway 46 in Spring Branch. A second job fair will take place on Wednesday, June 1, at Danville Middle School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Braunfels.

The district covers 589 square miles and includes Comal County as well as portions of Bexar, Guadalupe, Hays and Kendall counties.

The district said they have a high demand for teachers, bus drivers, instructional paraprofessionals, licensed specialists in school psychology (LSSP) and licensed speech pathologists (LSP).

Ad

Beginning on Thursday, June 2, the career fairs will take place at the district’s Support Services Building on I-35 in New Braunfels, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested can take part again on Monday, July 11, and on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The district serves 10 communities with 32 campuses, including 18 elementary, seven middle schools and seven high schools in Bulverde, Canyon Lake, Garden Ridge, Fischer, New Braunfels, the northern tip of San Antonio, Sattler, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch and Startzville. Two new elementary campuses and a new middle school are under construction and will open in the fall of 2023.

Available positions may be found on the district’s website by clicking here.

Comal ISD Summer Job Fairs