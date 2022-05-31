Family wakes after gunshots are fired at West Side home; woman grazed by bullet, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a West Side home early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Waverly Avenue, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the residents of the home were sleeping when shots were fired at the house.

A 59-year-old woman who was sleeping on the couch was grazed by a bullet. Two other adults sleeping in a bed woke to find bullet holes in their headboard, police said.

Investigators say the family believes the shooting may be in retaliation to an altercation that happened a few weeks ago. Police have not found any witnesses.

The woman grazed by the bullet was checked out by EMS at scene. She is expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.