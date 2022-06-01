San Antonio Public Library offering activities for kids, teens and adults this summer

SAN ANTONIO – Summertime is finally here and that means if you have little ones who are out of school, they are probably looking for some fun things to fill the days with. Luckily, the San Antonio Public Library has your back.

“Summer With SAPL” is underway and there’s tons of activities for adults, teens, and kids. The activities take place during regular operating hours through July 31.

Additionally, a summer activity sheet will also be available at the locations.

Here’s how it works for children: First, head to your local library branch and pick up an activity sheet. This is where your kids will write or draw everything they hope to accomplish over the summer. That could be anything from reading a certain amount of books or just learning new things.

Then, take the sheet back to the library and share all of the accomplishments. (Find out more by clicking here.)

SAPL said the teen version of the reading program (teens 13-18) also includes virtual clubs on Discord, and they receive a special edition teen-designed T-shirt available for pickup. The adult program offers a Goals For Your Soles Goal Tracker.

The library is also hosting a number of events throughout the summer. For more information click here.