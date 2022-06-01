Students at Boone Elementary raise money for new books, also give to neighboring middle school

Students at Boone Elementary are going home this summer with free books thanks to their fundraising efforts for the Pennies for Literacy campaign.

The goal was to raise $1,000 to purchase new books for the students on their campus. The students ended up exceeding that goal, raising more than $2,400.

All 550 student on the campus picked up their new books last week.

“They’ve all worked hard with the Pennies for Literacy campaign, bringing in their money,” said Manuela Haberer, Boone Elementary School Principal. “And so, it’s great to see them giving to others. They’re also receiving (books).”

Marissa Martinez’s third grade class led the fundraiser.

“The class basically organizes everything,” said Martinez. “They create bins, posters, they do fliers, they pass them out to all our campus. And, they create different activities to be able to promote the Pennies for Literacy (campaign).”

And because they surpassed their goal, Martinez’s students will also have the opportunity to present new books to the sixth seventh and eighth graders at Rudder Middle School.

“It feels great cause I get to help my other friends and other people that need books,” said Jordynn Lopez, a third grade student in Mrs. Martinez’s class.

“When they leave my classroom, I want them to be better people,” said Martinez. “And, the Pennies for Literacy gives them that opportunity to learn how to be of service to their community and to other people.”