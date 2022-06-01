Uvalde benefit concert slated for Cowboys in San Antonio on Sunday

Several country music stars will perform at Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio on Sunday, June 5.

The “iHeartUvalde Benefit Concert” features Russell Dickerson, Easton Corbin, Kevin Flower and other country music performers, according to a press release sent by iHeartMedia Wednesday. Radio stations KJ97, KASE 101 and 98.1 KVET, and their 12 sister stations, are partnering with iHeartMedia.

“After the horrible acts of violence that our neighbors in Uvalde experienced last week, it’s time for us to come together as Texans,” said Jason McCollim, KASE 101 Program Director and Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia San Antonio and iHeartMedia Austin. “Our entire team and network of stations here in Central Texas support and stand with the Uvalde community.”

“These families have experienced an unbelievable tragedy, and we need the people of Texas to come together so we can cut one massive check,” said Alek Halverson, KJ97 Program Director. “I can’t thank the artists enough for their time.”

Ad

“Tickets for ‘iHeartUvalde Benefit Concert’ are available at iHeartRadioTexas.com, with all proceeds benefiting the Robb School Memorial Fund in coordination with the First State Bank of Uvalde. The fund will direct all proceeds to comfort and support the families impacted in the Uvalde, Texas community,” the release states.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.