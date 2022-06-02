Civic Park project at Hemisfair moving along towards phase 2

A downtown park bringing greenery, a space for events and a place for families and visitors to enjoy is on its way.

Civic Park at Hemisfair broke ground in January and the unique project will soon enter phase two.

“Phase one will include the promenade, which will extend the length of the park and then the great lawn -- the thing that everyone is looking forward to so we can host the cities biggest celebrations here at Hemisfair,” Thea Setterbo, director of communications of Hemisfair said.

The project is progressing and a construction crew is working on-site daily.

Recently, the project received $18 million in the 2022 bond approved by San Antonio voters to construct phase two of Civic Park.

Phase two will include the entrance to the park and the Zocalo, a platform to host smaller community performances and festivals.

Phase one will open in Fall of 2023 and phase two is set to open just in time for the 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

“This is very much created for San Antonians, with the added benefit of visitors wanting to come here,” Setterbo said.