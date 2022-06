HELOTES, Texas – A man was trapped inside his vehicle following a crash on Highway 16 late Wednesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the 22000 block of Highway 16 South, near Smith Road.

According to deputies, they arrived to find the man trapped inside his vehicle after a one-car crash with both a wound through his chest and arm.

The cause of the crash is not currently known. There is no official word yet on his condition.