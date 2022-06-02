WATCH LIVE: Plane crash reported on far West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash near the Bexar County and Medina County line Thursday afternoon.

Based on preliminary information, a plane crashed near San Geronimo Airpark in the 15400 block of Culebra Road near State Highway 211, a few miles outside of Loop 1604.

An ambulance was on scene, according to images captured by Sky 12.

According to the website, San Geronimo Airpark was founded in 1981 “by a group of aviation enthusiasts who spent years building the airpark with their own hands, as a place to raise their families and indulge their love of flying.”

There are an estimated 100 hangars and 30 residences located within the airpark.