18-year-old in critical condition after being shot multiple times on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times on the city’s West Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Roan Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

According to police, the suspects pulled up to the address in either a van or sport utility vehicle and fired several shots from different types of guns, hitting the victim more than three times.

Police said the suspects fled after the shooting. They have not been found.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The man’s name has not been released.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.